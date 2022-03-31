Kemper's new Profiler Rig Manager allows you to control your Kemper from your iPhone

Kemper has announced its new Profiler Rig Manager app for iOS, which finally unlocks the ability to control Kemper Profilers via an iPhone.

Replacing the existing iPad-only Rig Manager app, the latest version (8.7) of Kemper's operating system is compatible with the brand-new Profiler Rig Manager app.

This means that you can now make adjustments to your Kemper via your iPhone - reducing or possibly even eliminating the need for using a separate device in live settings for many users.

The Rig Manager app connects wirelessly to your Profiler Stage's own Wi-Fi network, or Profiler Head and Rack users can use a traditional WPS Wi-Fi network and router. Once you're set up, your iPhone or iPad's touch screen can take control of your Profiler.

As well as touch screen editing of your effects, signal chain and amp stack on-the-fly, the app can manage your Performances, with up to five rigs stored within the app, all swappable at the touch of a button.

Bad news for Android users, though, as there's yet to be a non-Apple version announced. Kemper Profiler users can download the Profiler OS 8.2 update here, while the Profiler Rig Manager app is available for free on the App store.