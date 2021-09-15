Kanye West invited a sixth-grade piano player to perform with him at a Donda listening party

Todd Rundgren might not know for sure if any of his musical contributions made it onto Donda, the latest album from Kanye West, but one person who’s definitely performed live on stage with him is prodigiously talented sixth-grade piano player Zen Micheline Hung.
The Kaufman Music Center, a public school that teaches music as a core subject, has confirmed that it was Zen who played the piano part in a recent performance of Come to Life, track 22 the Donda album. This came during one of the listening events to celebrate its launch - check out the video above.
It turns out that, despite her tender age, Zen has some serious chops - Chopin chops, in fact - evidenced by videos of her playing on YouTube. As such, this might not be the last time in her life that she makes musical headlines.
Donda was released last month, with fans having the option to buy a dedicated stem player that enables you to remix it.