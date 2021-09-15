Kanye West invited a sixth-grade piano player to perform with him at a Donda listening party

Todd Rundgren might not know for sure if any of his musical contributions made it onto Donda , the latest album from Kanye West, but one person who’s definitely performed live on stage with him is prodigiously talented sixth-grade piano player Zen Micheline Hung.

The Kaufman Music Center, a public school that teaches music as a core subject, has confirmed that it was Zen who played the piano part in a recent performance of Come to Life, track 22 the Donda album. This came during one of the listening events to celebrate its launch - check out the video above.

It turns out that, despite her tender age, Zen has some serious chops - Chopin chops, in fact - evidenced by videos of her playing on YouTube. As such, this might not be the last time in her life that she makes musical headlines.