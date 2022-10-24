K-Devices announces Magma, a granular texture generator for 'the most adventurous sound designers'

Last time we heard from K-Devices, they'd just released TATAT, a MIDI note generator capable of spontaneously producing evolving melodies and chord sequences through probabilistic processes.

We had quite a bit of fun messing around with TATAT, so we're expecting their latest release, Magma, to be every bit as creatively stimulating. An audio effect that's difficult to categorise, they've described Magma as a cross between "a micro-looper, a granular engine, a sustainer, and a sound warmer," giving users the ability to produce a variety of ethereal and atmospheric sonic textures from any source audio.

Magma works by continuously recording incoming signal into a short buffer, then creating textures by piecing together, looping and processing short snippets of this input, much like a granular synthesizer. The plugin's capable of producing a broad range of sounds, including reverb-like effects, spectral shadows, infinite drones and strange, distorted timbres.

Users can sculpt the granular textures produced by Magma through a variety of parameters. The Memory knob selects which grain of sound is to be used from the source audio, while Size and Rate determine its length and rate of playback. The temperature knob adds a custom-designed distortion through noise-based amplitude modulation, while the EQ section provides the opportunity to brighten or darken Magma's sound.

Magma is available in VST3/AU formats, and is priced at €19.00 until Nov 1st, after which it'll be €39.00.

Visit K-Devices website to find out more. (opens in new tab)