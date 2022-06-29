K-Devices’ Tatat MIDI plugin can produce endless, “unstable” streams of notes

Previously available as a Max For Live device, K-Devices’ Tatat MIDI note generator is now being offered as a plugin for any VST/AU-compatible DAW.

Although there are strong elements of randomness to the way it works, Tatat also enables you to tweak a selection of settings and create your own ‘mood’, which will help to dictate what the resulting “unstable” stream of notes sounds like.

This is done with a series of dials and sliders. You can set the timing for multiple rhythms, specify the notes to be used, and decide how likely it is that two-note bichords (using specified intervals) are played. You also have control over note velocity, pattern delay and length, and the likelihood that all of these settings will take effect.

It’s possible to set Tatat up to produce a never-ending, ever-changing stream of notes, but you can also ‘freeze’ a pattern by using the LIV/MEM slider and then mix between this and the live generated stream. Patterns can be exported and dragged into your DAW.

Designed to create both melodic and rhythmic material, Tatat could be a great idea starter or used as the basis for a live jam that you can play over (you might like to use it to control your hardware synths). It’s available now on PC and Mac for the launch price of €19, rising to €39 after 30 July.

