“LIke the Salsoul Orchestra, but with gabber and classic ‘90s hardcore techno sounds”: Justice confirm new album, Hyperdrama, and release two new singles, one of which features Tame Impala

To no-one’s great surprise, Justice have confirmed that they have a new album, Hyperdrama, on the way. However, what is definitely news is that One Night/All Night, one of two new singles that the band have released today, features Tame Impala.

Discussing the song, Justice say: “We wanted this track to sound as if a dark/techno iteration of Justice had found a sample of a disco iteration of Kevin Parker.

“Kevin has a sense of melody that’s fascinating in the sense that he manages to write melodies that feel both simple and natural, but very peculiar at the same time.

“This song oscillates between pure electronic music and pure disco but you never really get the two at the same time. This very idea of switching instantly from a genre to another within a song runs through the whole record, and is maybe showcased the clearest in One Night/All Night.”

This is Kevin Parker’s second collaboration in recent months; he recently co-wrote, produced, arranged and engineered Houdini, the new single from Dua Lipa, and is believed to have worked extensively on her next album, which will be released later this year.

(Image credit: André Chémétoff)

The other new Justice single, Generator, is said to have a particular ‘70s influence. “To us, this one sounds like Getaway by the Salsoul Orchestra, but with gabber and classic ‘90s hardcore techno sounds,” say Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay. “Disco/funk and electronic music at large have always been core elements of the music we make as Justice. In Hyperdrama, we make them coexist, but not in a peaceful way. We like this idea of making them fight a bit for attention.”

Hyperdrama will be released on 26th April 2024 via Ed Banger Records/Because Music. It will be available digitally to stream/download as well as physically via CD, double black vinyl, limited edition double crystal clear vinyl and limited edition double picture disc vinyl.

Justice will also be supporting the new album with a tour, which will kick off with two performances at Coachella on 12 and 19 April. Find out more on the Justice website.