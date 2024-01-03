“Happy New Year”: Justice swagger into 2024 with new music and the anticipation of a new album

It looks like this particular French electronic music duo is set to return

Justice have teased new music ahead of what’s expected to be the release of a new album at some point this year. 

The French electronic music duo - Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay - shared a short but punchy electro snippet on social media, their first new material since the release of Woman, their third album, in 2016.

Pedro Winter (AKA Busy P), the boss of the band’s label Ed Banger, suggested last year that new Justice music was on the way, so its unveiling doesn’t come as a huge surprise. 

Justice wrapped up their most recent tour back in 2018, but they haven’t been on complete hiatus since then. In 2022 they marked the 15-year anniversary of their debut album Cross with the release of an EP containing every version and remix of D.A.N.C.E., the record’s biggest hit, along with the original demo.

Prior to that, in 2021 they sent a cease-and-desist letter to Justin Bieber, claiming trademark infringement, and Gaspard Augé released a solo album, Escapades, that same year.

A release date for Justice’s as-yet-untitled new album is yet to be confirmed, but it’s expected to land in the spring.

