Joyo targets bedroom guitarists with TOP-GT Bluetooth guitar amp

Tiny battery-powered combo works as speaker and links with mobile devices

We all know the bedroom is where the magic happens, and now Joyo wants to make your bedside guitar playing that bit more enjoyable with the battery-powered TOP-GT Bluetooth guitar amp.

The TOP-GT packs Bluetooth 4.0, aux in and built-in effects, and can be used as a desktop speaker and portable guitar amp.

Voice, drive and tone controls tweak the guitar sound, while mobile apps can be linked via a 3.5mm jack on the rear of the amp.

The amp’s powered by a 2,000mAh lithium battery, and a charger is included, while a headphones socket is onboard, too, naturally.

The TOP-GT is available now for $109 - see Joyo Audio for more info.

It certainly crams a lot in, but it’ll take some serious firepower to topple the current mini amp of choice, Blackstar’s Fly 3 Bluetooth. We’re intrigued to give it a whirl...

