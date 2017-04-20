Joyo targets bedroom guitarists with TOP-GT Bluetooth guitar amp

We all know the bedroom is where the magic happens, and now Joyo wants to make your bedside guitar playing that bit more enjoyable with the battery-powered TOP-GT Bluetooth guitar amp.

The TOP-GT packs Bluetooth 4.0, aux in and built-in effects, and can be used as a desktop speaker and portable guitar amp.

Voice, drive and tone controls tweak the guitar sound, while mobile apps can be linked via a 3.5mm jack on the rear of the amp.

The amp’s powered by a 2,000mAh lithium battery, and a charger is included, while a headphones socket is onboard, too, naturally.

The TOP-GT is available now for $109 - see Joyo Audio for more info.

It certainly crams a lot in, but it’ll take some serious firepower to topple the current mini amp of choice, Blackstar’s Fly 3 Bluetooth. We’re intrigued to give it a whirl...