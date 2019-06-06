Joyo launches Guitto accessories brand with Velcro-free guitar pedalboard

Chinese effects firm Joyo has heralded the arrival of its new Guitto accessories brand with the release of a new guitar pedalboard design.

Rather than Velcro, the Guitto GPB series pedalboard utilises fixtures to hold pedals, and also boasts a hidden power supply base.

Three sizes are available, ranging from mini to full size:

GPB-01: 517x180mm

GPB-02: 517x332mm

GPB-03: 667x332mm

Although Joyo extols the virtues of Guitto’s ‘unique’ design, we can’t help but be reminded of a number of similar pedalboard systems, most notably Aclam’s fastener-based Smart Track.

Guitto GPB series pedalboards are available now - see Guitto China for more info.