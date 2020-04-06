Jordan Rudess wants you to stay at home and make music, so he’s giving away his GeoShred Play iOS app for free

Thanks to its scale-locked diatonic playing surface, Wizdom Music’s GeoShred Play iOS app enables pretty much anyone to play shred lead parts without ever hitting a wrong note, and right now, company supremo Jordan Rudess is letting you download it for free.

Recognising the “solace and healing” that can be found through music, the Dream Theater keyboardist is encouraging you to “stay safe and have a great time shredding” with the app, which includes a physically-modelled guitar engine.

“As we unite around the globe to fight this pandemic together it's more important than ever to social distance and stay home,” says Wizdom Music. “The team with GeoShred wants to play our part in keeping your spirits lifted and your creativity flowing, through this time of uncertainty.”

Because this is the Play version of GeoShred you’re limited to performing with the presets (there’s also support for backing tracks), but you can upgrade to the Pro version, which offers features such as editing and AUv3 plugin support, for $14.99.