Joni Mitchell returns to the stage during a 25-song set playing a Parker Fly guitar

The legendary Canadian songwriter suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015 and relearned to play guitar

Joni Mitchell made a triumphant return to the stage for a headline set of 25-songs on 10 June at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington. It marks a remarkable comeback for the Canadian legend following last year's Newport Folk Festival return after she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015 and had to effectively relearn to play the guitar.

Mitchell played a Parker Fly electric guitar during the set and was joined by a host of guests including Annie Lennox, Blake Mills (who played Joni's guitar on Amelia), Marcus Mumford, Wendy & Lisa, Brandi Carlile and Celisse Henderson.

Opening with her much-loved 1970 song Big Yellow Taxi, Mitchell and her guests' set covered her remarkably rich career and included Both Sides Now, Cactus Tree and a version of Blue performed by Sarah McLachlan. 

Before performing Lady Of The Canyon with her idol, Annie Lennox paid tribute to Mitchell: "Thank you Joni, you gave me inspiration to become what I've become as a singer-songwriter."

