Blake Mills: the modern session king becomes a solo star

Blake Mills' songs get under your skin with a hushed, gentle intimacy that can feel disarming and soothing. Part of that's in the writing – his compositions unfold at an unhurried, almost peripatetic pace. Some of it's due to his rich and understated virtuosic guitar playing – he doesn't go in for the fast burn; rather, he dances and converses with melodies and moods in a way that is reminiscent of Mark Knopfler. And then there's that voice: On Heigh Ho, his recently released second album, Mills lets you in on feelings as if he's whispering secrets right in your ear.

And so it comes as almost no surprise, then, when Mills says that most of his vocals were recorded in the confines of his car, parked at beaches and in state parks, with a mic and a laptop, usually during the hours of two or three in the morning for maximum introspection. "I just felt really secure in that environment," he says with a laugh. "I could experiment and not worry that I was being listened to. I mean, who doesn't sing in their car, right? And because of that, I found that I was maybe getting at some sort of truth because I was so familiar with the sound of my voice in the car. It felt natural and familiar to me, but I guess kind of different, too."

Since leaving the band Simon Dawes (which soon became simply Dawes) in 2007, Mills has become a hot commodity both in the studio and on stage, with everyone from Kid Rock and Jeff Bridges to Lucinda Williams and Fiona Apple calling upon him to lend his elegant and highly idiosyncratic guitar playing to their music. He could quite easily stake his claim right there and enjoy a sort of post-Wrecking Crew/The Section-like career, but the 27-year-old, whose musicianship and insights bear the maturity of someone twice his age, comes into his own on Heigh Ho.

When he wasn't singing in his car, Mills set up shop at Hollywood's famed Ocean Way Studios with a dynamite rhythm section trio – Don Was and Mike Elizondo handled bass duties, and drumming legend Jim Keltner laid down his distinctive groove – along with a glittering array of guests such as Benmont Tench, Fiona Apple and Jon Brion, among others. The resulting 12 tracks shift effortlessly between moods and genres – for dreamy, there's the exquisite country-tinged Seven, and for a Cubano-inspired turn, there's Three Weeks In Havana – but the constant thread throughout is Mills' poignant and inquisitive assessment of human and romantic relationships.

Mills sat down with MusicRadar to talk about the recording of Heigh Ho, his love of Telecasters (particularly his main axe, a '52 stunner that might be permanent loan from Jackson Browne), and what it was like to share the stage with Slowhand.

Listening to your music, I'm reminded of Brian Wilson's I Just Wasn't Made For These Times. It feels like your music stretches back to the past, even though it's in every way au courant.

[Laughs] “Yeah, that's a great lyric, isn't it? Well, you know, that's interesting. It seems to me, I think, that the goal to a lot of record production these days is about landing a song on a car commercial or some kind of TV spot. You put on a record and it’s really exciting for 30 seconds, but sustaining that is hard. There’s no dynamic approach. Maybe that’s because people are only trying to write the most interesting sounding 30 seconds they can, which means that they aren’t writing a good full song.

“I’m trying to sustain the level of interest a little longer. I want to transport the listener for an entire album, or in my live show for an hour, hour and a half. You have to play with dynamics and intensity if you’re going the distance. I’m definitely interested in moods and details, letting things unfold."

I want to talk about your singing. On so many tracks, but particularly on If I’m Unworthy, there's such a beautifully vulnerable and emotive quality to your voice.

“Thanks. That's a nice compliment. See, I fell in love with Nina Simone, just as a general musician, by the time I was 13 years old. I don’t have an instrument like that, and I can’t play like she can. She’s, like, the high priestess of soul. But yeah, I have fallen in love with really emotive singers, and I do appreciate, what you said, the vulnerability in people’s voices. It’s always easier to fall in love with that aspect of somebody else’s performance than it is to come around on it when it’s your own vulnerability. It’s always better to watch somebody else make a fool of themselves.” [Laughs]

You’ve been a sideman for a lot of great folks. Did you originally want to be more of a session guitarist?

“Well, I’ve really loved doing sessions, and I still do. I feel as though I learned a lot as a musician – and just how to be a more agreeable person – by doing sessions. When I was in a band, it was based around the idea of co-writing and representing your artistic statement in everything that you do, from your fliers to your artwork to so much other bullshit. You add so much more importance to that sort of thing when you’re 16 years old and you’re making your first record.

“But when I was doing sessions, they weren’t cold and soulless at all. I was playing with these incredible musicians right out of the gate. Whether it was the producer or the songwriter, it was clear who needed to be happy. And all the gigs were great – I got so much out of every experience. I’ll continue to do sessions. If I can drop what I’m doing and participate in cutting tracks with other people, I’ll do it. It’s really rewarding.”