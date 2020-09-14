Jon Gomm to film exclusive video lesson for The Virtual Guitar Show

We're delighted to have acoustic guitar virtuoso Jon Gomm in our lineup of stellar artist for our Virtual Guitar Show on 25 and 26 September. And the Ibanez artist is going to be delivering something really special for players.

Sublime comeback single Cocoon is his first new material in seven years, taken from the forthcoming album The Faintest Idea, out via Kscope Records on 16 October. And Jon will be filming an exclusive lesson teaching you to play it.

As he's proved before for us, Jon is a fantastic teacher as a well as a pioneering fingerstyle player; able to make his complex and intricate techniques approachable for players.

The Virtual Guitar Show

He'll also be performing the first ever live performance of the Cocoon before breaking it down for fans.

"I think the only video out there right now of it is the official video," says Jon, "because there's no gigs right and nobody is filming me from the audience. This might be the only live video that exists."

The performance and lesson will also give players a close-up demo of the innovative Ibanez he's developed with Ibanez that features banjo tuners. These allow Jon greater tuning flexibility during performances but his lesson has adapted the song for players who don't have them.

The Virtual Guitar Show is hosted by MusicRadar on 25 and 26 September and stand by for daily gear and artist updates in the lead-up to the show.