See the trailer for the new John Scofield documentary Inside Scofield

A new documentary promises to deliver an unparalleled insight into jazz guitar icon and self-confessed 'road dog' John Scofield.

Released on 2 December via video on demand and DVD, Joerg Steineck's film Inside Scofield is an 'in-depth portrayal of the life of the acclaimed jazz musician'.

Scofield narrates the 87-minute film that is also 'simultaneously a celebration of his creative impact as of true friendship, free communication and courage towards human imperfection, an essential element in jazz'.

The film features Ibanez signature artist Scofield's reflections on his roots in New York to the landmarks of his storied career with musicians including Miles Davis and Chet Baker, while catching up with him in the present as a still-prolific and inspiring figure in the global jazz scene.

(Image credit: Inside Scofield)

You can order the film at www.scofilm.com (opens in new tab)