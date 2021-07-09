Joanne Shaw Taylor returns with new song If That Ain't A Reason – produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith

Joanna Shaw Taylor and Joe Bonamassa have been good friends and mutual admirers for years and now they're collaborators too. Shaw Taylor's new album is produced Joe alongside Josh Smith (the same team between Joannna Connor's new album and the next Eric Gales record too) and we now have the first taste of it with If That Ain't A Reason. It does not disappoint.

A storming big band blues take on Little Milton's 1979 song, it was recorded in Ocean Way Studios in Nashville, Tennessee and features Josh Smith on guitar alongside the UK's Shaw Taylor.

(Image credit: Christine Goodwin )

“It was a Little Milton song Joe texted to me when we were in the early stages of discussing songs. I’d never heard it before and loved it. Super funky and great, almost comical lyric at times,” Joanne explains.

The rest of the all-star cast on the record are formidable with SRV and Double Trouble man Reese Wynans on keyboards, Greg Morrow (drums), Steve Mackey (bass), Steve Patrick (trumpet), Mark Douthit (sax) and Barry Green (trombone).

Bonamassa also contributes guitar too, and the album (title TBA) will be released through his KTBA Records later this year.

Joanne Shaw Taylor will tour the UK in November 2021. For dates visit joanneshawtaylor.com