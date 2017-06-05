Joanne Shaw Taylor talks Nashville sessions, Kevin Shirley and new album Wild

Did you gravitate towards a Strat at any point?

“I did for the first time on this album. I love Strats but I think for me, because it was my first guitar when I was about 13 and I was so focussed on Steve Ray Vaughan for a year, every time I touch a Strat, I just go back to a bad Steve Ray Vaughan impersonation but we actually used one.

“Rob [McNelley, session guitarist on Wild] had a lovely ’65 Strat and we used it on Wannabe My Lover. You just can’t get that Strat tone out of a Tele… you can’t beat that Strat tone for that rhythm.”

It really is that Stevie Ray thing…

“I can’t get round it, it’s ingrained in the fingers now. Everything is a bad Cold Shot with me on a Strat [laughs]”

Have your blues influences changed over the years?

I have very eclectic tastes but certainly the Texas blues things dominated for the first couple of years I was learning

“Yes, I constantly seek out new music, and not necessarily new music but new for myself, whether that’s going backwards or forwards. I have very eclectic tastes but certainly the Texas blues things dominated for the first couple of years I was learning; Freddie King, Albert Collins, Stevie, Thunderbirds, ZZ Top.

“And then around my early 20s it was the British blues guys which I had never been interested in because it wasn’t the Texas thing. Which is funny as Joe latched onto that and wasn’t interested in the Texas thing. Opposite sides of the world.

“Kosoff was the big one in my 20s and then when I was recording [2012 album] Almost Always Never, I went on a real Eric Johnson kick, but I still can’t play anything that Eric Johnson can play. I’m just now going through my Jeff Beck phase. He knows what he’s doing. But it’s diffi cult when you don’t own a Strat.”

Tonally it’s interesting to hear different approaches. You obviously have a signature sound, but a song such as Chains brings in a Billy Gibbons feel…

“Yes, that’s kind of the vibe that we were going for. I’ve always been one of those players that I think has hopefully got a fair bit of personality and you can tell it’s me, which is what I wanted but it can be a blessing and curse when you are doing a wide range of material.

“So yes, we did experiment a little bit, I think my two favourites were probably Chains and Kevin really got me to get into a BB King mode for My Heart’s Got A Mind Of Its Own, which is something I had never done before. I whipped out the ES-335 Bonamassa signature model, I do believe.”

That song sounds like a new kind of approach for you. Was it something you had to think differently about?

“No, because that’s the kind of stuff I grew up with. I don’t generally play it too much, I’m a bit heavier. You do have to restrain yourself as I’m a lot more of an in-your-face guitar player which is a lesson I’m learning. You don’t have to play every note, every second. It was nice to go for that. One of my favourite albums is Freddie King’s Burglar with Pack It Up, and the 335… that simple, funky approach. So that was good fun to do. I think it turned out alright.”