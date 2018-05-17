Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande’s Nintendo Labo band sounds way better than it should

Nintendo Labo’s potential as a DIY musical instrument platform has been obvious from the moment it was confirmed that it would launch with a cardboard toy piano (among other things), and we’ve since learned that it’s possible to create a Labo guitar.

Jimmy Fallon, The Roots and Ariana Grande have taken things to a whole other level, though, with this live performance of Grande’s latest single No Tears Left To Cry, which was played entirely on Labo instruments.

It’s a pretty impressive feat - Questlove in the Robot Kit is our personal highlight - and shows just how far you can take Labo if you’re willing to invest a little time and imagination.