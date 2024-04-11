“I was worried to death that this thing was gone”: Jerry Cantrell’s ‘Blue Dress’ G&L Rampage has been found safe and well

Here is a rare good news story to start your day. After being posted missing, presumed stolen, and desperate appeal launched into its whereabouts, Jerry Cantrell’s 1985 G&L Rampage, his iconic ‘Blue Dress’ electric guitar, has been found.

The guitar was certainly missing but it was not stolen, just momentarily lost in transit between photoshoot and the studio, as a visibly relieved Cantrell took to his Instagram page to share the news of its return, and thank fans for spreading the word.

This was an occasion where he was “happy to cry wolf” over the misplaced guitar and furthermore, he revealed that he is working on some new music – though he did not say whether this would be with Alice In Chains or a follow-up to his 2021 solo album, Brighten.

“It is so amazing to me everyone’s outreach and support, and willingness to get the word out,” he said “I have been through a stolen guitar thing before with an EVH and it took me 18 years to get it back. So many of my brothers like Zakk [Wylde], and [Tom] Morello and [Billy] Corgan have similar stories, and I was worried to death that this thing was gone over the weekend.”

There are many guitars in Cantrell’s life but the ’85 ‘Blue Dress’ Rampage is the one that he is most closely associated with. It has been on every record that Cantell has made, and had been enjoying semi-retirement, on show at The Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. It might be spared the rigours of the road but it still has its job to do in the studio.

G&L has made tribute replicas of the guitar featuring the pin-up artwork of Alain Aslan, but nothing replicates the wear and tear on the original. As Cantrell explained to MusicRadar in 2021, the G&L Rampage and a Les Paul combination is “the meat in the meatloaf” of his sound.

A post shared by Jerry Cantrell (@jerrycantrell) A photo posted by on

A single-pickup platform, with a floating vibrato, Aslan’s graphic more down to a smudge, with tattered stickers on both sides of the body, the ‘Blue Dress’ Rampage is one of the most recognisable guitars in rock and metal. And as this episode proves, one of the most loved too. It would be unthinkable that Cantrell would not have it in his arsenal.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I think the headline here is how important this guitar is, not only to me but everybody else, and it just makes me feel fucking special to have so many great people in my life, and so many people who care,” said Cantrell. “So happy to cry wolf! It was misplaced! I hope you understand my concern. The thing is okay. There it is. And we will be rocking together shortly, for you.”

More news on what form that music will take as and when we have it.