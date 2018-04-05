Drummer Jean-Paul Gaster talks Clutch past, present and future

Jean-Paul Gaster gets plenty of love right here from MusicRadar, so it may seem odd to refer to him as an underrated drummer, but given there here is a musician that can just about do it all behind the kit, we’d say that the tag is justified.

For starters, Gaster is an absolute groove machine. Not since Phil Rudd have we heard a drummer that lays down such an unshakably fat and always on the money beat. But there’s plenty more to Gaster’s playing than just being a human metronome.

Clutch, themselves a band deserving a world more success than the cult status that they have found, have a back catalogue littered with records showcasing Gaster’s inventive kit work. Delve into their deep cuts and you’ll find the funky feel of the Washington DC go-go that engulfed Gaster in his formative years.

You also don’t have to look too hard to unearth the jazz-influenced rock playing of his early musical hero Bill Ward, and then there’s everything from hardcore to fusion thrown into his heady mix of playing style influences.

We caught up with Gaster as Clutch blew audiences away on the festival circuit, he was eager to look back on the drummer’s unmistakable style, the perils of record label demands and the unstoppable rock juggernaut that is Clutch.

When did you get your start on drums?

“I got my first drum kit when I was 16 and from there it was all about Black Sabbath and ZZ Top. We started to go and see shows and I saw hardcore shows, metal shows. Of course, growing up in DC too, we had this go-go scene. That was big for me as well.

"At that point to me, drums was drums. I could listen to Mackie play with the Cro-Mags or I could go see Ju-Ju House with Experience Unlimited. It was all drums to me. I could go see Elvin Jones play at Blues Alley. I would go see Ginger Baker play in Baltimore.

"It was all drums, it wasn’t about being this kind of a drummer or this kind of a drummer. I just liked drummers and tried to take all of those influences and make my sound out of that.”

Who was the drummer that inspired you to play?

“I think one of the most eye-opening things was listening to Black Sabbath and playing along to those records. I realised that Sabbath was an incredibly heavy band but if you listen to Bill Ward it opens your eyes because I could hear all of these things that Buddy Rich was doing and things that Gene Krupa was doing.

"As a 16-year-old kid that was a kind blowing experience. I realised that the guy playing in a heavy metal band also knew about jazz. That knocked me out. In a lot of ways I credit Bill Ward with opening my mind and making me see the lineage of the drums. From Bill Ward I started checking out guys like Elvin Jones and Mitch Mitchell and Tony Williams.”

Did you take lessons early on?

“I took a few lessons early on. I was not a good student at that point. I didn’t know how to practise. The teacher would come over and we would work through Carmine Appice’s Realistic Rock and I would try and do one page and he would help me out.

"Then I would put the book away and not look at it again until my next lesson. I did that for several months and it became obvious that it was not working. By that time we had started playing shows. We would travel to Richmond or Pennsylvania.

"It wasn’t until I had been on the road for a couple of years that I really decided that I wanted to learn this thing. There wasn’t a lot of stuff prior to the drums that I felt comfortable doing so I realised that this was what I wanted to do. I put all of my energy into it and wanted to learn everything I could about the drums.

"So, I went to the local music shop and spoke to my buddy and he told if I was really serious about learning drums to contact Walter Salb. Working with him opened my eyes on a lot of things. He wanted all of his drummers to be prepared for any kind of gig. He started in 1946 so he had a tremendous amount of knowledge. He showed me about discipline as well.

"Teachers can show you that but it ultimately has to come from the player. If you think you know something about the drums that probably means you don’t know anything about the drums.”

How quickly did you understand the importance of groove in your role as a drummer?

“Right away. My first musical experiences were going to see go-go shows and listening to Black Sabbath and ZZ Top. For me, drumming was groove.

"There was a very short period in my young drummer life where I thought I wanted to be a metal drummer, but that got really old, really quick. The playing fast beats all the time with double bass all over the place, I realised there are a whole bunch of other guys that do that way better than I can and it wasn’t interesting to me.

"The idea of playing as fast as you can and playing harder than everybody else, that wore thin. The idea of groove was there for me from the very beginning. We listened to a lot of hip-hop early on; Public Enemy and Run DMC, that was important to me and I would spend as much time playing along to Public Enemy as I would to playing to Black Sabbath.”