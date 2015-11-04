Jean Paul Gaster's Guide To Groove

“I think it is important to get as many different sounds out of the drums as you can. When you have a bass drum that’s wide open – I tend to play my drum with little or no muffling at all in it – there are two sounds that are available right away that come to the top of my head. You can hit the drum and let the beater come back off the drum to let that drum resonate – that’s going to create a long tone. That’s one particular sound, and then on the other end of the spectrum is something more akin to what the Go-Go drummers were doing and that is to kick the beater and mash it into the head. You get a much more staccato sound, a completely different colour. You can use that technique to varying degrees as far as dynamics go.

"The same holds true for the snare drum, the tom-toms and certainly the cymbals. The best grooves to me are ones that are played on a few instruments but the drummer utilises that idea of dynamics, so that might mean maybe pushing a little harder on the quarter-note on the hi-hats, or maybe pushing a little harder on the upbeats on the hi-hats, that can create a completely different kind of feeling.