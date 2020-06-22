Jean-Michel Jarre just performed live in virtual reality for the first time

He may have taken to the virtual reality stage before, but Jean-Michel Jarre broke new ground last night (Sunday 21 June) by performing a live VR gig for the first time.

The Alone Together performance was accessible in both 2D and 3D, and presented in a customised virtual world that was accessible via computers, tablets and smartphones. There was also a ‘silent’ broadcast of the gig in Paris city centre.

Given the ongoing global health crisis, VR gigs such as this are likely to become more commonplace in the near future, offering new opportunities to artists and fans. "Having performed in extraordinary venues, virtual reality will now allow me to play in unimaginable spaces while remaining on a physical stage," says Jean-Michel Jarre.