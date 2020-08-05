Jason Isbell teaches a great slide guitar lick for standard tuning with his '53 Tele

One of the positive effects of lockdown is musicians having more time to share insights with fans - and for guitarists this can mean video lessons like we've seen from Eric Johnson. Now Jason Isbell is sharing some of his vast well of playing knowledge on Instagram.

Because his slide lick below is in standard tuning it's even more accessible for beginners too. A vintage 1953 Blackguard Fender Telecaster is optional…

A post shared by jasonisbell (@jasonisbell) A photo posted by on on Aug 4, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

And here's a great blues triplet lick lesson from him in the key of C from him too…