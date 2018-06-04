Jamie Lenman and Dan Kavanagh talk double drumming and the most exciting beats in British rock

When ex-Reuben frontman Jamie Lenman found himself with a bunch of songs but no drummer, it was ex-Reuben roadie and Godsized sticksman Dan Kavanagh who suggested they jam.

Despite some of the toughest drumming challenges he’d ever faced, Kavanagh proved himself one of Lenman’s greatest musical allies, helping him complete a wealth of songs, recording the brutal drum parts for two albums - Muscle Memory and 2017’s excellent Devolver - and handling drum duties on the road (where he also sings backing vocals, as if his job wasn’t hard enough).

However this is no ordinary musical pairing. You see, even back in his Reuben days Lenman was the head honcho, controlling everything - including the drums - in order to realise the musical pictures he painted in his brain. While most drummers would never let the guitarist call the shots, Lenman, a long-term Dave Grohl fan, earned his rhythmic stripes playing drums in a number of bands and developed an impressive knack for writing complex, intricate and leftfield beats.

Although short-lived, Reuben were legendary in British rock circles - Lenman’s puppet-master approach clearly worked. When it came to creating the beats for his solo material, it was only going to happen one way - Lenman would conjure drum parts in his head and together he and Kavanagh would bring them to life, however impossible they seemed at first.

Appropriately, Lenman’s newest album Devolver is a drummer’s dream, chock-full of unique polyrhythms, extended drum breaks and slabs of groove underpinning every tune. The album not only showcases Lenman’s drum-writing gift, but also Kavanagh’s potent ability behind the kit and commitment to realising the frontman’s eccentric and sometimes perplexing vision.

We grilled them about making Devolver a reality, the appeal of rhythm and drumming, and their most unconventional of working relationships.

Dan, how did you first get to know Jamie?

Dan Kavanagh: “It was at The Rooms rehearsal studios where I used to work and where Reuben rehearsed. The first time I met them they were writing In Nothing We Trust, around 2006. One weekend they were playing three shows and Jamie asked me to guitar tech for them. I didn’t know anything about guitars, but he said, ‘Just carry a few guitars about!’”

Jamie Lenman: “We worked his way up to tuning guitars. You were a guitar tech first of all, then Guy [Davis, Reuben drummer] was like, ‘Do you want to tech my drums?’ Then you’d drive the van and do whatever needed doing.”

How did the relationship develop to playing music together?

DK: “After Reuben split up Jimbo had loads of ideas and I casually said, ‘If you want to hook up and go down The Rooms and muck about, it’d be a laugh’. Years later and I’m trying to play The Six Fingered Hand under hot lights. Obviously I was a big fan of Reuben and I knew that whatever Jim’s got in his head is probably pretty f**king decent. Let’s get it out of his system, and I wanted to hear it if nothing else.

“I was never thinking I would record these songs. It was beyond my ability. I called him up and said, ‘Look, you’re going to have to start thinking about who’s going to do [the recording].’ As much as I wanted to do it I was aware that it was going to be terrible on the day. The red light goes on, this is how much it costs per day and I physically couldn’t play some of those beats.”

Ultimately you did end up recording the drums for Muscle Memory though. Did you have much recording experience up to that point Dan?

DK: “No, that’s the first album I tracked.”

JL: “Is it?! Muscle Memory? Thirty songs in two days. F**king hell!”

DK: “I’d done a couple of singles and band demos. I’d been in nice studios a couple of times, so I understood the process, but that had been really easy pop music. I’ve got quite low self esteem as a drummer and I remember being quite anxious about it all. I remember asking Jamie before [the sessions], ‘If we f**k up, do we stop?’ And he said, “No, because you might play something brilliant right after it.’”

JL: “We were both under a lot of pressure, but the Muscle Memory sessions with Daniel were probably the easiest I’ve had with a drummer.”

Did you come out of Muscle Memory with more confidence in your ability, Dan?

DK: “It’s probably something psychological I’ve got. I don’t look at it like I’m onto the next level, I think I should have practised more and that it should have been easier. Saying that, being in a band with him has been, in a drum sense, the best possible education.

“Someone asked me recently what being in a band with you was like. I said he’s demanding but patient. What people don’t understand is that he will stand there for three hours quite happily and let me go around a drum beat until I can play it. I think we’ve got some sort of weird chip missing in our brains that we’ll both just do that!”

JL: “We just like drums man! I’m interested in it. I’m even interested in when people play drums incorrectly. I’m interested in that puzzle. If we’ve got a particularly tough drum beat that I’m trying to get through to Daniel, as adept as he is and however strong our working relationship is, sometimes it just won’t get through and I’m interested in how I can communicate it to him, or how we can unlock things. We’ve gone for hours and we can’t quite get it, and then somehow it clicks. It’s quite exciting.”