“I honestly can’t remember how my drum fill intro came to be. The stars aligned in the recording of that song”: The strange magic of the Spin Doctors’ ’90s mega hit Two Princes

News
By published

"It's the little subtle things make a song really stand out"

Eric Schenkman, Mark White, Chris Barron and Aaron Comess of Spin Doctors
Spin Doctors in 1993 (from left): Eric Schenkman, Mark White, Chris Barron and Aaron Comess (Image credit: Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz)

It’s one of the era-defining hit songs of the early ’90s, and it kicks off with a killer drum intro — but the drummer in question says he can’t really remember how that intro came to be.

Two Princes is the song that gave the Spin Doctors their biggest hit in 1992, reaching the top 10 in the US, the UK and several other territories, and going all the way to No.1 in Sweden and Iceland.

The success of Two Princes and another hit single, Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong, propelled the New York band’s debut album Pocket Full Of Kryptonite to sales in excess of five million in the US alone.

And when drummer Aaron Comess tells MusicRadar about the making of Two Princes, he describes it as very much a group effort.

The writing credit for the song was shared by the four members of the band — singer Chris Barron, Comess, guitarist Eric Schenkman and bassist Mark White.

But as Comess explains: “That’s a song that Chris Barron had written a few years before the band formed, although we did not play it until the band had been together for over a year.”

He adds. “It was also the first song the band recorded for Epic Records. Frank Aversa produced it, and we spent some time in pre-production working out the arrangement.

“Some important changes were made to it for recording that made all the difference.

“We brought the tempo back a bit from how we played it [originally]. It let the song breathe better — and it was more danceable.

“Eric [Schenkman] added that B minor chord that added colour to the progression and that great guitar hook. That added a lot to what was already a great song.”

But it was Comess himself who provided the signature intro for Two Princes.

“I honestly can’t remember how my drum fill intro came to be,” he says. “It just sort of developed and stuck.

“The stars aligned in the recording of that song. We recorded in the Power Station’s A Room in NYC — the best drum room in the world.”

As for how he got such a huge drum sound, Comess says: “I played a Brady drum set and a Brady piccolo snare drum. We compressed it a lot, going to tape, and had the room mics rocking in the mix.

“Peter Denenberg, who co-produced the bulk of the Pocket Full Of Kryptonite record, mixed the song and the album. I’m forever grateful to Peter and Frank for that drum sound.”

Spin Doctors - Two Princes - YouTube Spin Doctors - Two Princes - YouTube
Watch On

Interestingly, another early-’90s hitmaker was involved in Two Princes.

Says Comess: “Our good friend John Popper from Blues Traveler was hanging around one night and sang some background vocals on the end of the song.”

Popper was a high school friend of Chris Barron, and had played alongside Barron in a previous short-lived group named Trucking Company.

All these years later, Aaron Comess remains thankful for how Two Princes turned out.

“Having a great song is the most important thing,” he says. “As someone who has recorded many great songs with many different artists, I can tell you that often, the little subtle things make a song really stand out.

“It’s almost an unexplainable magic that has to happen,” he admits. “Who would have thought it would have turned into such a big song that is still around today? We are very grateful.”

Categories
Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists

“Such an emotive player... so cool. I’ve always been really impressed”: As he names his 5 favourite guitarists, who could Finneas be talking about?

“If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla”: Neil Young debuts new song that takes aim at Elon Musk

“Such an emotive player... so cool. I’ve always been really impressed”: As he names his 5 favourite guitarists, who could Finneas be talking about?
See more latest
Most Popular
Finneas
“Such an emotive player... so cool. I’ve always been really impressed”: As he names his 5 favourite guitarists, who could Finneas be talking about?
EQ
“We can sidechain one track to another and make it so that the primary one ducks at the problem frequency range - a real timesaver!”: Digging into the enhanced abilities of today's EQ plugins to enhance your productions
Neil Young
“If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla”: Neil Young debuts new song that takes aim at Elon Musk
Devin Townsend performs on a brightly lit stage. He wears a black suit, an orange T-shirt, and plays a white seven-string Framus.
“This upcoming tour will be the last time you get a chance to see me for quite sometime. I am going on a vacation”: Devin Townsend announces an indefinite break from touring – but it sounds like he's going to be keeping himself busy in the coming months
Mike Peters
"Live right up to the last breath and stay positive about the world, your family and the environment you live in": The Alarm’s Mike Peters has died aged 66
Gene Simmons
“You do have to pay premium numbers. That's just life": Gene Simmons explains why he’s charging fans $12,000 to be a roadie for a day
Musician Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs at The Fox Theatre on February 12, 2013 in Oakland, California
Who could fill Chris Cornell’s Soundgarden shoes?: “It’s a high bar, not just technically, but emotionally”
Taylor Swift and Imogen Heap
“What I learned, I suppose, is just she's very good in the studio, and she knows what works”: Imogen Heap on Taylor Swift's "extremely efficient" songwriting and recording process
Moby
“I want you to just dive in, use the music, and see what happens”: Moby makes 500 instrumental tracks available for free as he relaunches Mobygratis sound library
Mark Knopfler and Sting at Live Aid
“I remember thinking: ‘Wouldn’t it be great if I could ask Sting to sing that line?’ Suddenly someone said: ‘Sting’s here on holiday! He’s on the beach!’” How Mark Knopfler got lucky with Money For Nothing