The stats say that Jack Antonoff is the most successful music producer of the past year

Music credit database Jaxsta has named Jack Antonoff as the most successful producer of the past 12 months.

Antonoff has certainly had a busy year, collaborating on albums with the likes of Taylor Swift (Evermore, Red (Taylor’s Version)), Lorde (Solar Power) and St Vincent (Daddy’s Home). He also released a record with his own band, Bleachers (Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night).

Slotting in behind Antonoff at number 2 is Louis Bell, who worked with Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Lana Del Ray and Halsey. Ye (Kanye West), FKA Twigs and Lana Del Ray collaborator Mike Dean, meanwhile, makes an appearance at number 3.

Finneas is next on the list, thanks in no small part to his production work for his sister, Billie Eilish. Collaborations with Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber helped his cause, too.

Frank Dukes (Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber) rounds out the top 5, before Taylor Swift and Ye themselves show up at numbers 6 and 7. The top 10 is completed by Puerto Rican producer Tainy, Swedish hit machine Max Martin and Diplo.

The chart was compiled based on statistics provided by Jaxsta’s 280 official data partners, and uses a weighted algorithm that takes into account each producer’s chart performance, Spotify streams, Grammy wins/nominations, RIAA certifications and number of producer credits over the past year.