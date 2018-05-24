iZotope releases VocalSynth 2: vocal tract modelling and even more creative control

iZotope has added some razzle dazzle to its already excellent VocalSynth vocal processing synth and released version 2.

This brings a new module called Biovox to the table. Designed to model the physics and sounds of the human vocal tract, it enables you to adjust the likes of nasality, vowel shapes and formants, so you can add character, breathiness and shape to your vocal parts.

Read more: iZotope VocalSynth 2

Also new is the ability to drag ‘n’ drop modules in the effect section, so you can easily reorder them. The Shred effect has been improved, and there are new Chorus and Ring Mod modules, too. Further enhancements include improved sound quality and deeper control across the plugin.

VocalSynth 2 is available on its own or as part of iZotope’s new Creative Suite bundle. This also includes Iris 2, Trash 2 Expanded, BreakTweaker Expanded, Stutter Edit, DDLY, and Mobius Filter.

You can buy the Creative Suite now for $349/£319/€349 (regular price is $499/£449/€499) while VocalSynth 2 is available for $149/£139 (regular price is $199/£179/€199).

Find out more on the iZotope website.