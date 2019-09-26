iZotope’s Ozone 9 is on the way, and you can download the $129 Ozone 8 Elements mastering suite for free!

To celebrate the upcoming release of Ozone 9, the latest version of iZotope’s highly acclaimed mastering suite, iZotope is giving away Ozone 8 Elements, the entry-level version of the current iteration of the software.

This, it has to be said, is a pretty sweet deal. The software includes several of the features that make the full version of Ozone 8 so great - including the Master Assistant and Ozone Maximizer - and is designed to help you to create a “full, rich and loud final master”.

Plenty of presets are included to make things easier, or you can tweak the settings to taste.

As for Ozone 9, it’s being teased with the tagline “find your balance”, and promises “never-before seen processing for low end, real-time instrument separation, and lightning-fast workflows.” More news on that one as we get it.