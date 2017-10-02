iZotope thinks that O8N2 is “the next evolution of mixing and mastering”

iZotope is promising “the next evolution of mixing and mastering” this month, as it unveils what it appears could be updates to two of its flagship plugins.

With a teaser campaign entitled O8N2, all the signs are that we’ll soon be getting Ozone 8 and Neutron 2 - or some variation of these products, anyway. Ozone, of course, is a suite of highly-regarded mastering tools, while Neutron is a ‘smart’ channel strip that launched last year.

The suggestion is that the relationship between Ozone and Neutron might be about to be strengthened, while new workflows and visual and analysis tools are also promised.

If you want to be the first to know when more details are confirmed, you can sign up for O8N2 updates on the iZotope website.