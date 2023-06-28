Issue 398 of Future Music is out now

It’s easy to get hyperbolic when talking about technology, in a way that can look rather embarrassing later on.

In 1999, for example, FM ran a feature about the varied ways the Millennium Bug was going to dramatically impact your music making. We can all, surely, remember at least a few products hailed as ‘game changers’ that actually disappeared from view after having very little impact.

At the risk of falling into this trap though, there are a number of emergent technologies kicking about right now that do feel like they could have a significant impact on how we make music in the future. From the expressive capabilities of MPE to AI and machine learning, through to spatial audio, it’s these ideas – and more – that we want to explore in this issue’s cover feature.

Interviews

Mandy, Indiana – Recorded in crypts, caves and shopping centres, the UK-based experimental band tell us about the origins of their critically acclaimed new album

Levon Vincent – The Berlin-based underground figurehead on the making of his club-focussed new album, Work in Progress

Anthony Naples – The genre-hopping US producer on the making of his emotive and escapist new record, orbs

Classic Album – K-Klass on creating their crossover club classic Universal

Produce Like: Koven – The UK bass duo’s vocalist and DJ Katie Boyle tells us about their working relationship and breaks down what goes into her unique DJ sets

Technique

The future of synthesis – We investigate what the future of synth design might look like, with the help of developers and designers working at the cutting-edge

Masterclass: Futuristic synth plugins – We explore the next generation of synthesis power, with MPE, spatial audio, complex sampling and more

Producer’s Guide – Get started quicker with Ableton Push 3

Knowledge – We demystify the complex realm of phase issues

Reviews

Expressive E Osmose

Apple Logic Pro for iPad

Isla Instruments S2400

Korg ARP Odyssey Kit

Universal Audio Sphere LX

Audiotechnica ATH-M60x

Rhodes V8 Pro

Audiomodern Chordjam 1.5

& more

Samples

Liquid Pads & Melodies – Get the classic sound of liquid drum & bass with this pack of jazzy, ambient synths and hooks.

Budget Effects – Who said high-end gear sounds best? We break out the cheap reverbs, budget mixers and more for a pack of lo-fi perfection.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!