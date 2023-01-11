Issue 392 of Future Music is out now

Here at FM, we’re not going to start laying any ‘new year, new you’ guilt on you. Don’t want to join a gym? Fine. Not into giving up booze? Stay on the Christmas sherry for another month. Do what you’ve got to do.

What we will do, however, is encourage you to take that new year energy and funnel it into your music making. The cold winter months are the perfect time to shut yourself in the studio and try out a few new ideas – and we’ve plenty of them for you to check out in this first issue of 2023. Pick up the issue to get stuck into our bumper crop of artist tips, creative challenges, compositional guides and more. Make 2023 the year you make your best music ever.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our download page!

All print and digital copies include access to 18GB+ of exclusive samples and more!

Interviews

Maelstrom & Louisahhh – European techno and New York rock worlds collide as the longtime collaborators finally release a debut LP

Kate NV – Kate Shilonosova tells us how she draws pop and electronic influences together with a big dose of blue-sky thinking

Gold Panda – Derwin Dicker on exploring mental health and self-care through sample-based electronica

Dorian Concept – Austrian producer and synth savant Oliver Johnson on his latest LP, What We Do For Others

Classic Album – Plump DJs on the breakbeat classic, Eargasm

Technique

50 ways to start your next track – Get inspired through creative challenges, artist tips, gear guides and more

Producer’s Guide – Get up to speed with the latest advanced tools with our cutting-edge plugin guide

Knowledge – Everything you need to know about limiters

Reviews

Korg Drumlogue

Elektron Syntakt

sE Electronics DM2 TNT

IK Multimedia ToneX Capture

Arturia MiniLab 3

Klevgrand Tomofon

Noise Engineering Tymp Legio

Universal Audio Volt 476P

& more

Samples

Glitch Textures – Add some unusual textures to bring your tracks to life with this pack of electronic ambience and warped backdrops.

Arpeggiation – We switch on the arpeggiators and let the riffs fly for this pack of driving synth leads, basses and percussive lines.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!