Issue 391 of Future Music is out now

As 2022 comes to an end, it’s time once again for the annual Future Music Gear of the Year awards issue.

What synths are set to be future classics? What beatmakers and sequencers sparked our creativity this year? What tech do you need in your studio ready for 2023? Find out with our definitive guide to the best music technology gear of the past 12 months.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our new download page!

Interviews

Saoirse – The lauded Irish DJ and Radio 1 presenter on how the COVID-19 pandemic allowed her to finally make the move into production

Nosaj Thing & Sunny Levine – LA beatmaker Jason Chung on creating his first vocal-led album with his Grammy-winning studio Levine

Tyler Pope – The former !!! and current LCD Soundsystem member on branching out solo and how Berlin influenced his synth-heavy sound

Rabit – The leftfield US grime producer on his new album, custom MPC and working with Bjork

Classic Album – The Wiseguys on their ‘90s sample-digging classic, Executive Suite

Technique

Gear of the year – We crown 2022’s best synths, software, modules, controllers and more

Producer’s Guide – Create classic effect treatments in your DAW with the Moog Moogerfooger plugins

Knowledge – The quick guide to gain staging

Reviews

Arturia MiniFreak

Moog Moogerfooger plugins

RødeCaster Pro II

Roland Fantom-06

Befaco Pony VCO

Audiomodern Loopmix

Sennheiser XSW IEM Set

Elgato Wave DX

& more

Samples

World Rhythms – Go beyond the simple pulse of pop and dance music with this pack of grooves and loops inspired by a variety of international traditions.

Piezo FX – We break out the contact mics and get creative for this pack of unusual transition FX, oddball instruments and out-there textures.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!