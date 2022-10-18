Issue 389 of Future Music is out now

Future Music is 30 years old this month! Issue one launched in October 1992 – and we’ve been making the future ever since.

A lot has changed since FM1 hit newsstands. In this issue we’re looking back at three decades of electronic music, via the 30 greatest instruments and production tools of FM’s lifetime, plus we run down 30 essential albums and take you behind the scenes of how each was made through classic FM interviews with the artists themselves and their key collaborators.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our new download page!

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch) (opens in new tab)

Pocket Mags (iPhone/iPad/Android/PC/Mac) (opens in new tab)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find FM on your local news stand or order your copy direct from us (opens in new tab)!

All print and digital copies include access to 18GB+ of exclusive samples and more!

(Image credit: Future)

Interviews

30 essential albums… and how they were made – We take you behind the scenes of three decades' worth of great music through choice cuts from classic FM features

Mura Masa – The Grammy-winning producer – aka Alex Crossan – invites FM into his South London studio shed, to break down the making of every track on his new album demon time

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom – Goes inside the Lisbon studios behind the latest collaboration from the Animal Collective and Spacemen 3 members

Nils Frahm – The Berlin composer and producer on why analogue synths continue to drive his creativity

Skudge – The minimal techno master shares his approach to production

Technique

30 years of production – We trace the three decades since issue 1 of FM hit shelves via 30 essential and influential gear releases

Reviews

Roland JUNO-X

Focusrite Vocaster

Sebsongs Euclidean

Joué Play Pro

Full Bucket Frequency Shifter 2

& more

Samples

Electro Pop Drums – Capture the glossy, hard-hitting sound of iconic 1980s pop acts with this bundle of classic drum machine beats.

Kick Meets Bass – Craft the perfect club banger with this pack of punchy, low-end beats that span the divide between kick drums and basslines.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!