Issue 386 of Future Music is out now

The lowest of the low frequencies are what gives a club track its power – that notorious, chest rattling bass pressure.

But sub bass can be notoriously hard to monitor, and even harder to mix. In this issue’s cover feature we explore the production techniques behind nailing a high-class low-end, so you can create the perfect sub bass for your next track.

Interviews

Objekt – TJ Hertz catches us up on why his latest Objekt white label has been almost a decade in the making

Braxe & Falcon – Cousins and collaborators Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon on the creation of their first EP

Machinedrum – The innovative US producer on mixing his latest TStewart album in Dolby Atmos

Wordcolour – Nicholas Worrell on the detailed sound design and collaborations behind his immaculate new album

Classic Album – Orbital the UK rave icons guide us through the making of In Sides, track-by-track

DJ Like… JFB – We catch up with the DMC champion to pick his brains on scratch skills, mixing gear and his career so far, live from Brighton Music Conference

Technique

Understanding sub bass – Create, monitor and mix those all-important low frequencies that can make or break your next dance track

Producer’s Guide – We demystify the notoriously esoteric sequencing workflow of the iconic Roland TB-303 (and its many clones)

Reviews

Roland Aira Compact Series

Soma Labs Rumble of Ancient Times

Novation Launchkey 88

Focusrite Clarett+ OctoPre

Moog Etherwave Theremin

Toolroom Infinite

Knobula Kickain

Longterm test: Korg Minilogue

& more

Samples

Minimal Melodies – Synth lines that keep things small and simple. Give your next track an earworm hook without overloading the mix. Keep it minimal!

Sidechain Tools – From pumping synth rhythms to pulsated reverbs, out-there gating effects and beyond, we push sidechaining to the extremes.

Access the FM sample archive: UPDATED! Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!