Issue 369 of Future Music is on sale now

In a cover feature we did last year on the 10 best softsynths (FM 363), it was noted that the last decade has seen an arms race of sorts in the plugin realm, with so called ‘super synths’ competing to outdo one another to offer the most complex set of tools for sound generation, modulation and performance.

While perhaps a little less prevalent, it’s fair to say something similar is happening in the effects realm too. Recent years have seen the rise of the ‘super effect’; tools that combine a multitude of processing types, and let you apply them to select frequency bands, different parts of the stereo field, or individual steps in a sequence.

Do you really need all that processing power though? Short answer: yes! In this issue, we’ll show you what you can do with these next-level effect tools, as well as how you can craft your own DIY versions in your DAW.

Interviews

SG Lewis – The producer and singer-songwriter on the inspirational inclusivity of disco and being mentored by Nile Rodgers…

Steve O’Sullivan – The minimal master talks about the gear and ideas behind his varied career

Rian Treanor – The genre-bending Yorkshireman on Max, digital synthesis and bringing art to the dancefloor

The Track: Document One – The drum & bass duo on creating their floor-shaker Hands Up

Classic Album – Soulwax break down their influential indie/club crossover moment Nite Versions track-by-track

Technique

Next-Level Effects – Multi-band processing, sequenced effects, DIY racks and more – master the intricacies of modern effects plugins

Producer’s Guide – Create killer Eurorack drums with our guide to modular rhythm

Retrospective – Tracing the origins of Synthwave

Reviews

Novation Circuit Tracks

Korg Nautilus 88

Austrian Audio OC818

Make Noise Ø-CRTL

M-Audio Oxygen Pro 49

Vector Synth

Expert Sleepers ES-9

& more

Samples

Creative Convolution – We push convolution reverb to its creative limits with oddball IRs and approaches for this pack of unique, ear-catching loops and hits

Microloopers – We break out the hardware loopers and stretch, pitch and warp our way to a pack of out-there, glitchy beats, FX and more

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!