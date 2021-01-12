Issue 366 of Future Music is on sale now

The idea of using chance, probability and generative systems in music making is nothing new, but tools to accomplish these things have certainly become more common of late.

Just look at some recent gear highlights – Novation Launchpad Pro, Arturia KeyStep Pro, Elektron Model Cycles, Korg opsix and Wavestate all come equipped with some kind of randomiser or probability-driven feature. It seems these tools that have long been popular in the modular realm are making their way into mainstream music gear. But why should we care?

As we dig into in this issue’s cover feature, far from just being a lazy way to auto-generate sounds, adding a bit of chance and unpredictably to your music making can be a great way to inspire creativity, add variation and generate ‘happy accidents’ you might not discover otherwise.

Interviews

Fraser T. Smith – The hitmaker behind a swathe of recent UK success stories – from Adele to Kano – on his new project Future Utopia

A Winged Victory For The Sullen – Stars Of The Lid veteran Adam Wiltzie on ambient composition and soundtrack creation

Luke Abbott – The Boarder Community mainstay on creating his latest LP

The Track: DJOKO – The German producer creates a groovy slice of minimal house from scratch

Classic Album – Amon Tobin on his field recording-stuffed classic Foley Room

Technique

Ordered Chaos – Let the machines do the work – our guide to creative use of random tools, probability sequencing and generative synthesis

Producer’s Guide – We dive into the new features of Ableton Live 11

Retrospective – Exploring the origins of dub

Reviews

Sequential Pro 3

Korg Volca Sample 2

JZ Microphones Signature BB29

Roundup: Freeware Compressors

Steinberg Cubase Pro 11

Celemony Melodyne 5

AAS Chromaphone 3

And more!

Samples

Arpeggiated Drums – We take an alternative approach to beat sequencing for this pack of grooving loops and lines created purely with percussive arp patterns

Clicks, Skips & Glitch – Turn unwanted artefacts into out-there FX with this pack of raw, processed and sequenced glitches and stutters

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 18GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!