Issue 350 of Future Music is on sale now

In electronic music making, effects are everything. You can be using the best vintage synths and a ton of killer drum sounds, but without a bit of creative processing your music is going to sound incredibly dry. Whether it’s using reverb to place sounds into space, adding groove with delay or harmonic grit with distortion, having a stock of quality effects – and knowing how to use them – is essential for any modern producer.

Pushed to extremes, creative effects can be the most inspiring thing in your production toolbox. By setting up elaborate chains of processors and getting over-the-top with automation, it’s possible to turn even simple sounds into wild, ear-catching sonics.

This is exactly what we’re exploring in this issue’s Extreme Effects cover feature. Join us down the rabbit hole as we push sounds beyond all recognition and get adventurous with our sound design tricks and tips.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue's video and sample content from filesilo.co.uk/futuremusic

Interviews

Joris Voorn – The Dutch techno kingpin invites us into his Amsterdam studio to talk hardware, mixdowns and production advice

Rebekah – Berlin-based techno DJ and producer on creating her hard-edged sound

Jacques Greene – The Canadian artist on the inspiration and techniques behind his ‘ghost rave’ second album

The Track: Bensley – The RAM Records artist invites us into his studio to break down his jazz-inspired DnB roller, featuring Emer Dineen

Classic Album – MSTRKRFT talk us through their hip-hop fuel rave classic Fist Of God

Technique

Extreme Effects – Push your processing to the limit with our next level sound design tips, tricks and techniques

Producer’s Guide – Get creative with your hardware and more using Ableton’s CV Tools

Modular Monthly – Unleash the power of Frequency Central’s Product

Creative Inspiration – Low end should always be mono, right? We flip things our guide to stereo bass

Reviews

Novation Summit

Spitfire Audio Orbis

Reason Studios Reason 11

Kilohearts Phase Plant

Novation Launchpad X

Roland Fantom

And more!

Samples

Chord Stabs – Inject some melodic energy into your latest track with our pack of punchy, percussive chords – perfect for your next floorfiller!

Jazz Drums – Brushes, swung grooves and ghost notes aplenty – we’ve got everything you need to give your tracks an authentic jazz feel

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!