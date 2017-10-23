Issue 324 of Future Music is on sale now

Right from day one, drum machines have provided the foundation on which dance music is built. In a practical sense, before DAWs were common-place, the beating pulse of a drum machine would be the heartbeat around which electronic productions were synchronised. In stylistic terms too, it’s not hyperbole to state that the not-so-realistic sound of Roland’s classic drum boxes have defined whole genres with their crisp, punchy hits and distinctive swing.

Whether it’s sample or synth based, software or hardware, at some point dance music producers are going to want to get their hands on a drum machine. But with so much use over the years, is there anywhere fresh to take your drum machine sounds? Join us for this issue’s cover feature where we try to do exactly that.

Interviews

Steffi – The DJ and label owner’s Berlin studio is bursting with gear, and it’s our job to find out how she gets the most from it

Vessels – The UK band tell us about the challenges they faced in dropping their guitars and turning fully electronic

Blondes – We speak to Zach Steinman and Sam Haar about their unusual hardware setup and their music making philosophies

The Track: Wehbba – We join the Brazilian beatmaker in his studio to watch him deconstruct his techno floorfiller Fake

Classic Album – Simian Mobile Disco, break down their classic LP Attack Decay Sustain Release

Technique

Drum Machine Masterclass – Push your beatboxes into unexplored territory with our full guide and accompanying samples and video

Producer’s Guide to Maschine – Exploring Ideas View, Bass Synth and more

Modular Monthly – We explore Qu-Bit Electronix Chance

Toolkit – Get that classic space sound with vintage reverb emulations

Reviews

Native Instruments Maschine Mk3

Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol Mk2

Vox Continental 61

Stam Audio SA4000 compressor

Round-up: UAD 9.3

Analogue Solutions Dr Strangelove

Group test: iOS studio accessories

Samples

Vocoded Loops – Inspiring samples of instruments, drums and more fed through vocoder setups

Dub Percussion – Get into the vibe with this collection of reverb- and delay-heavy percussion hits

Access the FM sample archive: Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 12GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!