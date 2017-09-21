Issue 323 of Future Music is on sale now

This month we’re turning our attention to arguably the most important component in electronic sound design: the humble filter.

In our Future Filters cover feature we delve deep into the studio science behind filter design and examine how different analogue and digital filters can be used to sculpt mixes, create FX, rework samples and much more.

Interviews

Dave Clarke – The Baron Of Techno returns with his first album in 14 years. We meet him in his Amsterdam studio to find out how he’s pushing his hard-edged sound into fresh territory

Bok Bok – We meet the Night Slugs boss as he returns with Salvage 2017, his first solo EP in three years

Primitive Trust – Millionhands founder Tee Mango and Aus Music boss Will Saul on their new project

The Track: Kissy Sell Out – The UK producer breaks down bassline-driven cut, Nasty, released under his KSO alias

Classic Album – Fila Brazillia, break down their sample-mangling classic Black Market Gardening

Technique

Future Filters – Go beyond the basic low-pass with our guide to forward-thinking filtering

Producer’s Guide to mixing bass – We demystify the process of low-end mixing

Modular Monthly – Punchy percussion from Blue Lantern’s Asteroid Mini Synthesizer

Toolkit – Master pitch manipulation tools in order to create harmonies and correct wonky recordings

Reviews

Akai MPC X

Cyclone Analogic Bass Bot

Analogue Solutions Mr Hyde

Round-up: Maschine expansions

Lewitt LCT 440 Pure

Group test: Roland’s SPD Percussion Pads

And more...

