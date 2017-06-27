Is UVI’s Ravenscroft 275 Piano the most realistic iOS grand piano yet?

Your iOS device may be little, but it can emulate the sound of some pretty large instruments. A case in point is UVI’s Ravenscroft 275 Piano, a sample-based concert grand that’s said to be “the most realistic sound piano ever created for iOS”.

A recreation of the real Ravenscroft 275 Titanium Grand Piano, the instrument promises “crystal clear hammer attacks, staccato release trails, and much more”. UVI says that the samples were captured in great detail using premium mics, and features include sympathetic resonance, sustain pedal modelling (plus re-pedalling support), customisable MIDI and dynamics response and a 3-band EQ.

The Ravenscroft app weighs in at 883MB, but UVI assures us that load times are fast and that RAM and CPU resources are used efficiently. There’s support for Inter-App Audio, Audiobus and AU v3.

The Ravenscroft 275 can be purchased now from the Apple App Store. It costs £35/$36.