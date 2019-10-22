Is the one-button Skwitch the world’s first idiot-proof musical instrument?

Anyone who thinks that the process of making music has become too dumbed-down would be advised to look away now, as Skoog’s Skwitch enables you to do it by pressing a single button.

Designed to clip onto your iPhone, you simply have to push the Skwitch’s soft, squidgy surface to play notes. You can create your own riffs and grooves using the companion app’s note editor.

Because Skwitch utilises the sensors within your iPhone, it’s said to be completely ‘passive’ - there are no electronics and no batteries required. However, it can also work as a Bluetooth MIDI controller (via the iPhone) with MPE, modulation and FX control modes.

Potential applications for DAW users are as an additional controller to sit alongside your MIDI keyboard to control modulation, pitchbend and channel pressure, or as a standalone MPE controller for controlling attack, channel pressure, timbre and release.