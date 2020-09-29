Is Softube’s Model 72 plugin the ‘perfect’ Minimoog synth emulation?

We think it’s fair to say that no synth has been emulated more than the Minimoog, which might make you wonder why anyone would bother having another crack at it. Softube, though, has taken up the challenge - what’s more, it thinks that, with the Model 72, it’s “perfected” that classic monophonic synth sound.

More than just a straight synth plugin, Model 72 is described as “a vintage synth time machine”. Based on a 1972 synth in pristine condition, each component has apparently been modelled to the smallest detail, quirks and non-linearities included.

(Image credit: Softube)

That said, there are a few extra features, too: doubling, stereo spread and an expanded control set. What’s more, as well as the standard synth plugin, Model 72 is also supplied as an effect plugin, a module for Softube’s Amp Room, and as seven separate modules that can be used in the company’s Modular synth package. As such, it’s certainly more flexible than your average vintage synth reboot.

Ultimately, though, it’s all about the sound: check out the examples below to get a flavour of what Model 72 can do. It’s available for PC and Mac in 64-bit VST, VST3, AU and AAX formats and can currently be purchased for €99, rising to €159.