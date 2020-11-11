Is Avid about to launch a new version of Pro Tools and an audio interface?

The industry has clearly decided that this is the week to go big on product launches and, not to be left out, Avid is coming to the party tomorrow (12 November).

Two teaser videos indicate that not only could we be about to see a new version of Pro Tools - seemingly complete with a revised dark GUI that some observers are already comparing to the interface in PreSonus Studio One - but also an interface of some sort.

This has inevitably led to speculation that Avid could be about to release a rival to Universal Audio’s Apollo range - an audio interface with built-in DSP that can power plugins. This would certainly be an ambitious move, and would probably rely on the support of third-party developers, so we shall see.