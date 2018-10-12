Intuitive Audio’s Chord Composer plugin lets you create customised progressions with just a few clicks

MIDI plugins that help you with your songwriting are most definitely having a moment. The latest to land is Intuitive Audio’s Chord Composer, which comes stuffed with features that enable you to put together complex chord progressions in no time at all.

With just a few clicks, you can generate fully-customisable chord progressions. You can experiment with different voicings and chord complexities, even editing each note if you wish. If you want to play the chords yourself, you can trigger them from single notes on your keyboard, with the scale lock feature ensuring that everything stays in the current key and mode and sounds right.

If you want to add a more human feel to your progressions you can introduce velocity variation, while the Pattern Generator enables you to create different rhythmic patterns for your chords. You can even add up to six additional compatible notes to your chords, meaning that you can personalise their sound even further.

Chord Composer is available now for Mac as a VST/AU plugin (we hear that a Windows version is in the works). You can download a demo and find out more on the Intuitive Audio website.