Influential American luthier Bill Collings dies aged 68

Bill Collings, founder of Collings Guitars and much-respected luthier, has died, aged 68.

Collings was known for his vintage-inspired high-end acoustics, before the company branched out into electrics in 2006, with models such as the I35 reaching widespread acclaim.

The news was announced by Collings Guitars on 15 July via Facebook, who issued a heartfelt tribute:

“We lost our dear friend and mentor Bill Collings yesterday. He was the amazingly creative force behind Collings Guitars for over 40 years.

“Through his unique and innate understanding of how things work, and how to make things work better, he set the bar in our industry and touched many lives in the process. His skill and incredible sense of design were not just limited to working with wood, but were also obvious in his passion for building hot rods. To Bill, the design and execution of elegant form and function were what mattered most.

“Perhaps even more exceptional than his ability to craft some of the finest instruments in the world, was his ability to teach and inspire. He created a quality-centered culture that will carry on to honor his life's work and legacy. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Our hearts are with his family.”