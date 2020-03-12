Infinity 4.5 promises to take you beyond other audio editors with MIDI-like levels of tweaking

Hit’n’Mix has updated Infinity, its ‘atomic audio editor’, to version 4.5. Unlike some editors, which offer editing of just the waveform and/or frequency spectrum, Infinity promises to ‘unlock’ audio and work with notes, harmonics and unpitched sounds. Indeed, the developers claim that editing is so deep and flexible that it can feel like you’re working with MIDI rather than audio.

Infinity 4.5 comes with a raft of new features. You can rip and export video and MIDI files, import and paint your own samples into rips via the Instrument Palette, auto-detect and set BPMs/tempo/scales/keys, and remove background and foreground noise. A whole host of other audio processing and workflow improvements are included, too.

Hit’n’Mix says that these improvements will save users even more time and effort than before, giving you even more options when you want to edit the timing, pitch and loudness of vocals, instruments, dialog and sound effects. We’re told that, as well as being useful for corrective tasks, Infinity can also be used creatively.

Infinity runs on PC and Mac and costs $349/£299/€339, though it’s available at a 20% discount throughout March, and you can also download a demo. The version 4.5 update is free for existing users.