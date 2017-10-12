Indigo Girls' Emily Saliers talks Four Voices, guitar roots and multi-instrumentalism

Grammy-winning US act Indigo Girls are approaching 30 years in the business. Acoustic spoke to one half of the duo, Emily Saliers, fresh from their sell-out Four Voices shows with Joan Baez and Mary Chapin Carpenter.

Over the course of 30 years in the business, the music created by Emily Saliers and Amy Ray has genuinely, it can be said, touched lives - just ask one Bon Iver, who even has lyrics from the duo’s 1994 single Fugitive (from the Swamp Ophelia album) tattooed on his body.

Ardent activists who have flown the flag for LGBT and environmental issues consistently throughout their career, at the heart of their sound has always been solid, complex guitar honed through having played together since childhood in Decatur, Georgia.

We chatted with Saliers the day after a reprise of the Four Voices tour, a joint effort with folk super-icons Joan Baez and Mary Chapin Carpenter, decades after the four first joined forces for a series of benefit gigs in 1991.

How did the idea of coming back together first come about?

“We’ve known Joan and Mary for years - since the early 90s when we did a show at Newport Folk Festival in Long Island together. So we just decided we wanted to bring the group back together and do a special tour. Joan recently got inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame and we sang with her for that on the heels of this tour. We just finished the second show. It’s been very special.

“First of all, when Joan Baez walks onto that stage things get electric. She means so much to so many people. And she’s warm and beautiful; her presence is powerful. So I’m on stage feeling that energy and going ‘this is amazing’.

“Then of course Mary Chapin Carpenter is one of the great contemporary folk songwriters. Listening to her onstage - wow. Amy and I have loved learning the harmonies. I’ve felt more like a fan than a performer!”

Why did you choose now to do it?

“Our managers are all friends and they really spearheaded the idea of doing the tour. The timing was right; everyone is just so busy. Mary has been recording in the UK and has fallen in love with the place. Joan has also just finished recording, as have the Indigo Girls. Our agents have worked very hard to put it together.”

Where is your next date?

“We’re making our way up to Chicago, then Canada - I love Toronto - and we’ll end near Boston. Then it’s my solo album!”

You’ve been part of a duo for such a long time. How does it feel to go it alone?

“We did our first professional gig in 1980. It’s remarkable when I think about the number of years. We’ve had an incredible partnership and friendship. It was just the time. I decided I wanted to do something different. This album has, at the heart of it, a lot of groove.”

In your Pledgemusic blurb you’ve described yourself as a “groove/beats/world music/ electric guitar/ukulele fanatic in an acoustic guitar singer-songwriter’s body”? What new styles did you explore for this new album?

“I like a lot of hip hop, R’n’B, and rap. I like beats. The music I grew up with was Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Earth Wind and Fire: black gospel music, particularly from the South. That’s the kind of stuff that stirs my spirit. But I'm a folk singer. So on this album we bridged the gap a little bit. My producer Lyris Hung [session musician and one half of comic musical duo Slanty Eyed Mama] did a lot of beat arrangement. Then for the recording we got in real players to add the human vibe, rather than the strictly metronomic beats. At the centre of it is a love for groove. But I’m not an R’n’B singer. I’m not a rapper!”