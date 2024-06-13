"I'm a nerd like that": Slipknot's Mick Thomson is a huge gearhead, and this video proves it again

We've talked guitar rigs with Slipknot's Mick Thomson and we already know he's more knowledgeable and involved in the process than most other pro players we've met. Perhaps that's the reason he moves between guitar companies for his signature models – and pickups too. His recent visit to Fishman HQ – a company he joined the roster of in 2023 – for a tour with Larry Fishman himself shows his passion for the details behind his tone hasn't changed a bit.

It's an interesting tour for anyone who wants to know more about the process behind pickups and the multiple people involved in processes like CNC routing, and Mick – who listens attentively throughout the tour – even asks if he can keep one of the Fishman cores that are used in the kind of fluence pickups he's now using. "I'm a nerd like that", he tells Larry Fishman.

He's one of us, then.