IK Multimedia’s MixBox CS rack plugin promises all the processors you need to mix on your iPad

If you’re looking for a one-stop suite of mixing effects for your iPad, IK Multimedia is offering MixBox CS, a new mobile version of its Mac and PC plugin .

This promises all the mixing effects you need in one “500 series-style” rack. The 70 included processors are derived from IK’s T-RackS mixing and mastering workstation, AmpliTube guitar tone package and SampleTank sound and groove workstation. You also get four new reverb algorithms.

More than 600 presets come included, though you can also create and save your own custom effect chains simply by dragging and dropping modules. As well as the expected EQ, dynamics and channel strip processors, you also get filters, modulation and saturation effects, reverbs, delays, distortions and amps.