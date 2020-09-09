IK Multimedia’s free Classic Clipper mastering plugin can “tame unruly peaks” in your mix

IK Multimedia loves a cheeky plugin giveaway - who doesn’t, in fact? - and its latest is Classic Clipper, an easy-to-use mastering processor that can be used to “tame unruly peaks” in your mix using peak clipping.

We know what you’re thinking, though: why use peak clipping rather than peak limiting? Well, IK says that it can be more transparent, and with just Gain, Slope and Output knobs to deal with, Classic Clipper makes it a pretty simple process to deal with, too.

On top of this, you can also try a handy hack to generate harmonic saturation: set the gain high and the output low and you can create everything from mild harmonics to pronounced distortion, adding a bit of life to a cold and sterile track (a snare or bass, for example).

Classic Clipper (VST/AU/AAX) usually retails for €50, but if you subscribe or are willing to subscribe to the IK Multimedia newsletter, it’s currently yours for free. This offer runs until 22 September.