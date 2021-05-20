IK Multimedia’s SampleTron 2 plugin is more than a Mellotron, offering tape-based instruments galore

We’d almost forgotten about IK Multimedia’s SampleTron , which was released well over a decade ago, but a new version looks set to put it back on the vintage keyboard plugin agenda.

It looks like SampleTron 2 represents a complete overhaul of the original software, which emulated tape-based instruments such as the iconic Mellotron.

Version 2 combines the sound engine from IK’s SampleTank 4 with its tape-modelling technology, and includes ‘deep-sampled’ versions of vintage Mellotron and Chamberlin tapes.

There’s more, though; you also get a new collection of ‘non-Tron’ acoustic sounds such as choir, strings, brass, organ, piano and bass, along with synths and vocoders.

These all come with tape processing, too, and the flexibility extends even further with the option to import your own samples.

Throw in some digital sample-based instruments - such as the Mattel Optigan, Vako Orchestron and 360 Systems Digital Keyboard - and you’ve got plenty of options, and users of the original SampleTron will be pleased to know that version 2 has all of that product’s content, too.

Presets in SampleTron 2 are formed from up to three ‘Tracks’ - more than 400 are included - and all ten of the vintage keyboard models are designed to look like their hardware counterparts.

You can adjust the volume, pan, finetune, transpose, and high and low note range for each Track, and there are additional synth-style controls - including a filter - that can be applied to each track individually or all of them combined.

There are plenty of effects, too, including a channel strip with EQ and compressor, a multi-modulation effect, and a vintage plate reverb.

SampleTron 2 works both standalone and as a plugin (VSTS/AU/AAX), and can also be used as a library in SampleTank 4.1.4 or later, where even more functionality is available. It’s available now for the introductory price of $200/€200, rising to $250/€250.

There’s also an introductory crossgrade offer for anyone who owns an IK product valued at $100/€100 or more. This price is currently $150/€150, rising to $200/€200.