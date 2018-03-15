IK Multimedia goes to the Max with version 2 of its Total Studio bundle

If you can’t get enough of IK Multimedia’s music software, the company’s new Total Studio 2 Max bundle could be just the fix you need. Comprising 94 products, 16,800 sounds, 39 mixing and mastering processors and 350 guitar and bass gear models, the theory is that this gives you pretty much everything you need to make music.

The bundle includes SampleTank MAX, Miroslav Philharmonik 2, Syntronik, Modo Bass, T-RackS 5 Max, Lurssen Mastering Console, AmpliTube Max, Fender Collection 2, Ampeg SVX 2 and Fulltone Collection. There’s also an entry-level Deluxe version of the collection, which offers 35 products including AmpliTube 4 Deluxe, T-RackS 5 Deluxe, SampleTank 3 and Miroslav Philharmonik 2.

Pricing details are below - as are upgrade/crossgrade prices - and you can find out more on the IK Multimedia website.

IK Multimedia Total Studio 2 pricing and availability

Total Studio 2 Max is available in the following versions:

Full version for new users priced at $/€999.99*

Upgrade version priced at $/€249.99 for current Total Studio MAX owners

Maxgrade priced at $/€499.99 for owners of AmpliTube MAX, SampleTank MAX, T-RackS MAX and Miroslav Philharmonik 2

Crossgrade priced at $/€699.99 for all IK users with a registered purchase of $/€99.99 and up

Total Studio 2 Deluxe is available in the following versions:

Full version for new users priced at $/€499.99

Crossgrade priced at $/€399.99 for all IK users with a registered purchase of $/€99.99 and up

Special introductory price

All of the Total Studio 2 Upgrade, Maxgrade and Crossgrade titles are offered at a special introductory price of 20% off from March 15 until April 30, 2018.

Total Studio 2 Max Upgrade at the 20% off introductory price: $/€199.99

Total Studio 2 Max Maxgrade at the 20% off introductory price: $/€399.99

Total Studio 2 Max Crossgrade at the 20% off introductory price: $/€559.99

Total Studio 2 Deluxe Crossgrade at the 20% off introductory price: $/€319.99

Total Studio 2 Max and Total Studio 2 Deluxe are immediately available for download from the IK Multimedia online store and from select retailers worldwide. The boxed versions with a USB flash drive are open for pre-orders at the same corresponding prices** and will commence shipping in April.